Shelby Jean Carrier Williams, age 81, of Lebanon, Tennessee, formerly of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Shelby was born in Carter County to the late Walter J. and Helen Gouge Carrier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Carrier.
Shelby was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was of the Baptist faith. She had worked in various positions in the banking industry. Shelby enjoyed traveling, bluegrass music, cooking, reading and quilting, but her family was her true source of happiness.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memories include her devoted husband of 62 years, Raymond Maynard Williams, of the home; one son, Chris (Rachelle) Williams, of Elizabethton; one daughter, Midge (Jerry) Tyler; her grandchildren, Luke Williams, Ethan (Alex) Williams, Dalton (Whitney) Williams, Alexis Williams, Presley Tyler (Kaitlin) and Halen Tyler; her great-grandchildren, Brileigh and Camden Williams Gott, Ridge and Hadley Williams and Waylon Tyler; one sister, Diana Blevins; and one brother, Sherrill (Linda) Carrier. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Shelby Jean Carrier Williams will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Roger Haley, officiating. Music will be provided by Mr. Elmer Sams. Active pallbearers will be Chris Williams, Jerry Tyler, Dalton Williams, Presley Tyler, Gary Grindstaff and Barry Carrier. Honorary pallbearers will be Luke Williams, Ethan Williams, Tim Carrier, Sherrill Carrier, Mack Collins, Sean Beach, the barn crew and her remaining brothers-in-law and nephews. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, to go in procession.
Those wishing to visit with the family may do so at the home of Raymond Williams, Panhandle Road in the Stoney Creek Community of Elizabethton.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center for the loving care shown to Shelby during her stay.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, P.O. Box 424053, Washington, DC 20042 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrick funeralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, 423-542-2232, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
