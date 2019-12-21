Sherry Angelia Cowles, age 59 passed away Thursday December 19, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
She is preceded in death by her father, Bonnell Caudill Sr.; stepfather, Gary Bryant Sr.; brother, Bonell Caudill Jr.; and nephew, Robert McKay.
Sherry is survived by her mother, Patricia Wilder Bryant; husband of 41 years, Charles "Chuck" Cowles III; son, Charles William "Billy" Cowles IV and his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Keren Cowles and Rebecca Park; grandchildren, Lester Cowles, Joshua Stewart, Jacob Cowles, Alexandra Park, Jayden Long and James Park; brothers, Anthony Caudill and Gary Bryant Jr. and his wife, Gabby; ssisters, Tina McKay and her husband Rusty, Deanna Bowers and her husband, Aaron, and Kerrie Specht and her husband, Joe; uncle, Larry Caudill; and aunt, Arie Wanda Caudill Moore; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family.
Mrs. Cowles was a member of New Beginnings Pentecostal Church in Hartsville, TN. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22 from 2-5 p.m. and Monday, December 23 from noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Pastor Robert Harvey will officiate the service. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Matthew Harvey, Brett Harvey, Jared Harvey, Don Hamblin, Tommy Bell, and Wallace Leslie.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
