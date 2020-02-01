Mrs. Thompson passed away on January 24 in Fort Bend, TX.
Services for Mrs. Thompson, 65, will be Saturday at noon at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Nashville, TN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert P. Hudson Sr. and Willie Mae Haynie.
Survivors include sister Paula R. Arnell; children Robert Knuckles, Orion Thompson, Clarisse Thompson, De’ Thompson, Kaila (Javarris) Williams, Maarielle (Tachelle) Thompson, and Davide Thompson; grandchildren Madison Knuckles (Bernice Mariscal), Jania Thompson (Jasmine Wright), Mekkiah Thompson, Orion Miika Thompson Jr., Omari Thompson (Chandre Johnson), Decia Thompson, Nasciana Thompson (Sonya Rodriguez), DeHomer Thompson Jr. (Brittni Monk), Heaven Lei Williams, Javarris Jamiel Williams Jr., Iyonna Thompson, Stephen Mitchell Jr., and Laila Mitchell (Stephen) Mitchell; nieces Quantrissa Hudson (Debra Hudson), Shavonna Arnell, LaKesha Arnell; nephews Vincent Arnell and Thaddeus Arnell; great nieces Brianna Sherrell and Ashley Woods; great nephews George Woods IV and Kyran Jordan Cyphers; devoted family Wayne Stanfield Jr. and Wendell Hudson Sr. and family; devoted friends Jackie Tucker and Brandy Crosby and family, Jocelyn Cordell and family, Louise Thompson and family; and many more relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
