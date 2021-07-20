Shirley Ann Browning, age 78, of Watertown, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.
Born Sept. 23, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Mattie Belle Shehane Robinson and was preceded in death by a son, Greg Hartman.
She retired from University Medical Center after a 32-year career in insurance and billing.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Jimmy Browning of Watertown; daughters, Kim (Steve) Clark of Watertown and Vadra Hartman of Nashville; daughter-in-law, Linda Hartman of Brush Creek; grandchildren, Jake (Lindsay) Harris, Matt (Ashley) Harris, Madisson (Wyatt Springer) Harris, Nicole (P.J.) Anderson, Crue (Jessica) Julian, Seth Brown, Gretchen (Tyler) Jenkins, Laura Clark and Stephen Clark; great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Ian, Cason, M.J., Mollee, Pierce, Ava, and Alexis; cousin, Teresa Layne; and other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with visitation from 6-8 p.m.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.