Shirley Ann Hughes, age 85, of Cookeville, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville.
Born Oct. 2, 1935 in Quincy, OH, she was the daughter of the late Bernice Wright and Lowell Lovett. Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd Statzer and Joseph Howard Hughes Sr.; sons, Carl and John Statzer; and daughters, Juanita Statzer and Cheryl Ann Friedhof.
Shirley is survived by a son, James (Connie) Statzer of Granville; daughters, Patricia (Randy) Taylor of Crawfordsville, IN, Susan Anderson of Lebanon, Cynthia Lacey of Alexandria, and Deborah Spires of Norway, OH; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Donald Friedhof of Alexandria; brothers, Terry Mansfield of New Paris, OH and Dale (Carolyn) Mansfield of The Villages, FL; sister, Elaine (Ron) Taylor of Cookeville; and nieces and nephews.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.