Shirley Bennett Meyers, age 85, of Lebanon, went to be with her Lord in Heaven on Saturday morning, May 2, 2020.
She was born, March 3, 1935 in Spartanburg, SC, daughter of the late Bishop Marvin Bennett and Effie Whitted Bennett.
Shirley has served God as a devoted Pastor’s wife and teacher. She devoted her life in sharing her love of God and her love for educating children. She was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Frank Herman Meyers; children, Sheri Tittiris and her husband, Yiannakis of Limassel, Cyprus, and Frank T. Meyers and his wife, Jennifer, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Daniel (Michelle) Tittiris, Timothy (Cynthia) Tittiris, Joshua (Kelly) Tittiris, and Stephanie Tittiris; great-grandchildren, Emma, Annsley and Josiah Tittiris; Calvin, Ceelena and Toa Tittiris; and William and Linda Tittiris.
Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown with Bro. Trevie Dean and Bro. Mark Satterfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship or Gideon’s International.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.