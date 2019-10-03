Shirley "Mammie" Hamblin, age 82 of Hermitage passed away Sept. 30, 2019.
She was a member at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet since 1974.
She was preceded in death by parents, James Alton Anderson and Emma Lou Cook; husbands, Hilton Ray Ross Sr. and Richard Gary Hamblin; son, Norman "Eddie" Ross; sisters, Charlene Knight, Dorothy Lane, Charlsey Fay Felts and Lavergne Dixon; and brothers, Jimmy Anderson, George Anderson and Jesse Anderson.
She is survived by children, Ray Ross Jr., Benita (Steve Smith) Harris and Kevin Hamblin; grandchildren, Trey (Brandi Thompson) Harris, Benjamin (Savannah Turner) Harris, Zachary (Tram) Ross, Whitley (Michael) Holland, Brandon Smith and Brooke Smith; great-grandchildren, Brantley, Gabriel and Marlow Harris, Landon and Alayah Ross and Kinley, Beckham and Easton Holland; brothers, Bobby Anderson, Harold (Faye) Anderson, Hershell Anderson and Billy Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Oct.4 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Billie Friel officiating. Interment will follow the service at Ballentine Cemetery with Jeff Anderson, Dale Anderson, Grady Anderson, Al Anderson, Shane Anderson and Marshall Anderson serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, October 3rd from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN2, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
