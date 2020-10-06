Funeral services for Mrs. Sophia Arrington Hudson will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Horner officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday after 9 a.m at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Hudson, age 92, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Waters of Gallatin.
Born September 18, 1928, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Cecil and Ellen Barker Arrington. She was a homemaker and a member of Bethel Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Leslie Hudson Sr. on November 4, 2000; son, John Leslie Hudson Jr. on March 29, 1998; daughter-in-law, Karen Hudson; and sister, Ellen Lindsley.
She is survived by son, Jim (Samantha) Hudson; daughter-in-law, Patsy Hudson; sister, Mary Cluck; four grandchildren, Desiree Hudson (Jeff) Hornsby, Torri Hudson (Steve) Graves, Beau Hudson, and Blake (Hope) Hudson; and great-grandchildren, Heidi and Hailey Hudson, and Skylar Thompson.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-214, www.ligonbobo.com.
