Mr. Stanley Everett, age 70, of Hartsville, passed away November 16, 2020.
Born in Wilson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Clyde Thomas Everett and Mary Belle Tuggle Everett. He was a 1968 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a lifelong farmer. He was a Baptist in belief.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Jones Everett; two sons, Glenn (Leigh Anne) Everett, and Brad (Jean) Everett; five grandchildren, Matthew, Mason, McKane, Rebecca and Lila Everett; three brothers, Tommy (Kaye) Everett, John (Karen) Everett, and David (Sheila) Everett; sister, Cecelia (Dan) Rodenbaugh; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Myron Lasater and Bro. Steve Brown officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew, Mason, McKane, Rebecca and Lila Everett, Allen Major and Danny Denton. Visitation is Thursday after 9 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Due to health concerns the family requests all visitors wear a facemask.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
