Mr. Bond, age 35, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center.
He is survived by his loving mother Gina Thomas; devoted father Michael Thomas; caring siblings Ashley, Lauren (Ruben), Michael (Janessa) and Nathaniel Thomas; beloved nieces, Adela Thomas and Eliana Ruben; and a host of endearing relatives and friends.
Family Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral to follow at Grace Apostolic Church, 1100 Lischey Ave., Nashville, TN. Bishop Michael Boyd will be the officiant/eulogist.
Interment will be at Hermitage Memorial Gardens, Hermitage, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
