Stephen Earl Sullivan, age 25, passed away on June 17, 2021.
Stephen was born in Lebanon, TN to Tammy Stansberry and Benny Sullivan.
He loved being outdoors, enjoyed nature, loved animals and tinkering on cars. He was employed at a lumber yard.
He is survived by his mother, Tammy Taylor (John); father, Benny Sullivan; sisters, Jessica and Britney Taylor; half-brother, Matthew Sullivan; nieces and nephew, Kaylie, Krimsyn, Destiny and Michael; his nana, Dottie Kim; great-grandfather, Haywood Norman III; special aunt, Janie “Betsy” Case; best friend, Roger Luhrs; numerous other uncles, aunts, cousins and many other friends and his dog, Cash.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jimmy Stansberry; great-aunt, Elizabeth Montgomery; great-grandmother,
Janie May Norman and special uncle, David Case.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Melrose Chapel in Fiddlers Grove at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Donations may be made to the SPCA or to the family.
Todd County (KY) Funeral Home, 270-265-5616.
