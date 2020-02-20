Stephen (Steve) Lynn Campbell passed away February 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer at Vanderbilt Hospital.
He was the only child born to Mabron Kenneth Campbell and Mary (Dub) Elizabeth Smith Campbell on July 5, 1946 in Nashville, Tennessee. His parents preceded him in death.
Steve graduated from St. Edward School, Father Ryan High School (1966) and Austin Peay State University. He was a defensive lineman on the football team during his tenure at Father Ryan High School. He was a christened Catholic and of the faith.
Steve began working for Nashville Metro Water Services while in college and remained there until his retirement in 2010 with 40.5 years of service. During his employment, he served as a Union Steward multiple times and played on the department’s baseball team for several years.
He was a former Director on the Greater Nashville Bowling Association Board (GNBA), bowled for over 25 years, umpired softball at many Metro Parks for 20 years and enjoyed playing golf with his friends. He was a United States Army veteran.
Steve was a huge sports fan and a loyal supporter of Notre Dame and a Titans ticket holder since 1999. The sport that brought him the most enjoyment and lasting memories was watching his grandson play baseball, beginning with t-ball to currently his senior year in college. His three granddaughters each had a special place in his heart with laughs, tickles, hugs, pranks and kisses. He was looking forward to spending time with his great grandson and making memories with him too. He loved each of them unconditionally.
Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan (Burton) Campbell; daughters Jennifer Campbell and Stephanie (Chris) Crumley; grandchildren Paige (Zack) Taylor, Baylor Steelman, Mallory Edwards, Lily Crumley and great-grandson Hudson Taylor.
Pallbearers will be Baylor Steelman, Chris Crumley, Mike Sloan, Terry Dillehay, Doyle Roberts and Zack Taylor
Honorary Pallbearers will be Nashville Metro Water Services Retirees/Employees, Bill Logston, Milton Bunch, Jim Rollins, Joe Hill, Jim Ladd, Ron Sweeney and Mick Rooley.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday February 20, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. at Woodlawn-Roesch Patton Funeral Home, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, Tennessee and Friday February 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. till time of service at 1 p.m. Internment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
