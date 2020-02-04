Mr. Stephen Wayne “Bubba” Pryor age 51 of the Norene Community passed away January 31, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a 1987 graduate of Watertown High School and was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. Before becoming ill he was a truck driver for Performance Food Group.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lori Winfree Pryor; daughter, Brittney Leanne Pryor; parents, Sue and Ray Robertson; sister, Angela Bailey (Jeff Hallman); brother, Chris (Christy) Pryor; step-brother, Mike Robertson; step-sister, Debby (Kerry) McCarver; mother and father-in-law, Peggy and Donnie Winfree; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Carver and Bro. Jim Yates officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Larry and Cody Bailey, Mike and Austin Matney, Anthony Spalding and Jessie Josey. Visitation will be Tuesday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.