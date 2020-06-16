Steven Grady “Pinky” Dillard, age 65, passed away Friday June 12, 2020.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ephrim Grady Dillard and Emma Lou Dockins Dillard; sister, Cathy Dillard; brother, Curtis Dillard; and half-brother, Ed Mason.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sherald Reeves Dillard; son, Chad (Courtney) Dillard; sister, Barbara Davies; and grandsons, Hudson Dillard and Avery Dillard.
Mr. Dillard worked as a self-employed painter for 30 years.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.