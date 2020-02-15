Sue Dean, 83, of Lebanon, TN formerly of Senatobia, MS, passed away February 11, 2020.
She worked as a rural mail carrier and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after many years of service. Sue had a love for gardening and music. She also had a great love for her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. “Bill” Dean, Sr.; son, William W. “Billy” Dean, Jr.; parents, Gilbert and Susie Hudson; sisters, Dorothy Hudson, Tena Allen, Faye Mills and Janie Crockett; and brothers, Floyd Hudson, Leon Hudson and William Hudson.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan Dean of Lebanon, TN; sister, Carolyn Casey (Billy Joe) of Strayhorn, MS; brother, Pete Hudson (Jackie) of Batesville, MS; grandchildren, Megan Dean (Andy Davis) and Andrew Dean (Oriza Sativa); nieces, Valerie Burns, Holly Russo and Cindy Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; and special family friends, Nan and Noel Coles.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Services are Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pate-Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed in Bethesda Cemetery.
Pate-Jones Funeral Home, Senatobia, MS, 662-562-4481.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.