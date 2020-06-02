Mrs. Sue Ellis Robertson, age 71, of the Norene Community, passed away May 29, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Born in Trousdale County, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Ellis and Helen Louise Dickerson Ellis. She retired from Hartmann Luggage and was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death
by her son, Stephen “Bubba” Pryor.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ray Robertson; three children, Angela Bailey (Jeff Hallman), Debby (Kerry) McCarver, Michael R. Robertson; five grandchildren, Anthony (Liz) Spalding, Larry (Ashley) Bailey, Cody (Ashton) Bailey, Timmy Osiborski, Brittney Pryor; daughter-in-law, Lori Pryor; sister, Ann Owensby; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
