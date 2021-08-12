Sue Woodard passed away on August 7, 2021 at age 76.
The Graveside Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Viola Sue Vibbart Woodard was born in Indianapolis, IN to Elizabeth Balding and Wade Vibbart.
She was a Salon manager. Sue enjoyed shopping, dancing, collecting records and listening to music.
Ms. Woodard is survived by children, Donny (Lori) Woodard, Shelly (Mike) Baker, and Danny (Libby) Woodard; grandchildren, Cade Baker, Madisen Wells, Miles Woodard, Tyler Woodard, Amber Woodard, Trey Woodard, Courtney Woodard, and Astin Robertson; great-grandchildren, Max Woodard, Ruby Woodard, Mason Woodard, Charlotte McKee, and Lilly Jo Robertson; siblings, Jannie (Harold) Speak, James York, and Benny (Debbie) Vibbert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by son Davy Woodard, mother Elizabeth Cortez, father Wade Vibbart, and siblings Ester Vibbart, Jenneta Vibbart, and Fred Vibbart.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
