Susan C. Poindexter, 57, of Mt. Juliet, passed away at home on Monday, November 11, 2019.
She was born September 19, 1962, in Nashville, TN, to Charles Allen Sr. and Mary Francis Benedict. Susan married Lawrence "Alan" Poindexter on March 23, 1991 in Hermitage, TN.
Susan graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University in 2003 with a Master of Arts and in 2004 with a Master of Business Administration. Susan worked as a business manager for Core Civic for 27 years. Susan's faith was strong and provided her with immeasurable comfort. She found true joy in simple pleasures. A few of favorite activities were reading, baking, bargain shopping, working on house projects, and most of all spending time loving on her family. Susan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She found immense enjoyment in her role as "Nana." Susan will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Susan was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Charles Allen Benedict Sr. and Jr.
She is survived by her Mother, husband Alan, son Stephen "Jason" Farmer and his wife Miranda; sisters and brother-in-law, Helen Benedict, Julie and Richard Missimer, Lisa Benedict, and Cathy Benedict; grandchildren, Abigail and Zachary Farmer; nieces, Cassie McDowell and her husband Brad, and Sarah Missimer; brother-in-law Mike Poindexter; and nephew Brandon and his wife Erin Poindexter.
The family will be receiving friends from 4-8 p.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 14544 Lebanon Rd, Old Hickory, TN, on Tuesday, November 19, with a vigil beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at St. Stephens Catholic Church, on Wednesday, November 20. Visitation will be available from 10-11 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m. A meal will be provided by the Church following Mass.
Burial will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the McMurray Chapel Cemetery, 819 McMurray Road, Smithland, KY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at StJude.org or mail donations to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.