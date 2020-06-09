Susan Rebecca Yount, age 62, of Watertown, died Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020 at Vanderbilt-Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Sept. 8, 1957 in Detroit, MI, she was one of six children of Dorace Johnson and the late William Fate Johnson.
Susan is survived by her husband, Johnny Ray Yount of Watertown; daughters, Krystal Henegar, Kelly Roberts and Jasmine Pride; grandchildren, Krystan Henegar, Janell, Jason and Jackson Pride, Alex Seagraves; mother, Dorace Johnson of Lebanon; sister, Belinda Cox of Lebanon; and brother, Tim Johnson of Norene.
She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Ray Yount; father, William Fate Johnson; sisters, Shelia Smith and Sharon Hawks and brother, Darrell Johnson.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Haskins officiating. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
