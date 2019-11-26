Syble Binkley passed away on November 23, 2019 at age 80. The Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 227 E. Main St., Lebanon TN, following visitation from 9 a.m. until the service.
Mrs. Binkley was the devoted wife of Metro Firefighter Richard Binkley. She worked as a CNA for McKendree Manor. She loved her family, her poodles, and Christmas angels.
Mrs. Binkley is survived by her loving husband of 48 years; children, Jimmie Haynes, Dimple (Bobby) Crook, Katherine Mosley, Roger (Debbie) Haynes, Carol (Karl) Worthington, Garry Haynes; brother Aaron (Debbie) Rittenberry; sister Rosie Durham; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents Alice Jewel Whitehead and William Joe Rittenberry, sisters Ruth Dickens and Joann Franks, brother Gerald Rittenberry, and granddaughter Tiffany Markham. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.