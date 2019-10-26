Sylvia Cook passed away on October 23, 2019 at age 73.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Gordon Lee, is 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Church of God Worship and Ministry Center. Interment in Plainview Cemetery, Sparta TN. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Cook, Stephen Cook, Eric Cook, Darren Cook, Darrell Cook, and Jai Dodson. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Church of God Worship and Ministry Center.
Mrs. Cook was a retired manager at Old Hickory Credit Union and a member of the Church of God. She attended the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday School.
She is survived by children, Darren (Janice) Cook, Dana (David) Spence, and Darrell (Tiffany) Cook; siblings, Judy (Morgan) Anderson, Mickey Dodson, and Kathy (Lawrence) Glenn; grandchildren, Jonathan Cook, Stephen Cook, Eric Cook, Jessica (Kody) Scruggs, Emily Spence, and Audrey Spence; great-grandchildren, Ellie Cook, Iliza Jane Scruggs, and Kori Scruggs; in-laws, Barbara Dodson, Marsha Webb, Jo Dodson, James (Faye) Cook, Archie (Macie) Cook, Kevin (Lisa) Cook and Nancy (John) Gann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband of 41 years, Carman Cook, parents Arlis and Mary VanWinkle Dodson, and brothers Hugh and Phil Dodson.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.