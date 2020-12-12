Tami Clemmons passed away on December 4, 2020 at age 58.
Tami was born in Lebanon, TN to Wanda Fann and Charles Judkins. She had her own daycare business and attended Loves Way Church. She loved crafts, painting, cooking and being with her grandbabies.
She is survived by daughters Chesny Kellow, Kelsey (Blake Wright) Clemmons, and Carissa Anderson; grandchildren Haley Gaar, Lily Rose Estrada, Caden Estrada, Cyvan Kellow, Chaylynn Kellow, Landen Arnold, Noah Wright, and Sylas Wright; mother Wanda Meeker; sister Tanya Meeker; and great grandchild Jace Hibben.
She is preceded in death by ex-husband Chuck Clemmons and father Charles “Cotton” Judkins.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
