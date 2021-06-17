Tanya “Beebles” Meeker, recently of Lafayette TN, passed away on June 13, 2021 at age 55.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Tanya Anne Meeker was born in Lebanon, TN. She was an animal lover, but she had a special love for cats.
She is survived by mother and stepfather Wanda and Mark Meeker; daughters Sarah Hill, Misty Meeker, and Tracey Walker; grandchildren Promise Hill, Daryl Hill, Jagger Meeker, Wednesday Meeker, October Meeker, and Zachary Meeker; faithful companion T.D.; and numerous other family members.
She is preceded in death by sister Tami Clemmons, grandparents Mildred and Virgil Fann, and aunt Linda Williams.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
