Teresa Corder McEwen, or “Pedie” as she was affectionately called, passed away at age 63 on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Michael McEwen; sisters, Ida (Charles) Sharfner and Lucy Patton; nephews, Michael, Frank (Demetrius), Freeman Jr. (Nicole), Daniel Corder and Gerald Patton; nieces, Lindsey Mae Neal, Angela (Eddie) Thompson, Denise (Patrick) Johnson, Debra (Garrett) Cutler, and Meredith Patton; a host of great-nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends; devoted great niece, Kayla Thompson; devoted great nephew, Kamron Thompson; devoted Friends, Marcella Wilson, Teresa Clark, Patricia McGowan, Chevelle and CheKenna Fletcher, Shane Cage, Wilma Seay, Mary Ann Seay, Carl and Judy Jones, Wayne and Gail Crook and Catherine Peacock; and devoted cousins, Faye Murphy and Marvina Murphy.
She will lie in state Saturday, Sept. 19 from 2-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Patrick Johnson is the Eulogist.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
