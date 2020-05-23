Teresa Shutters passed away on May 18, 2020 at age 50. The Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Shutters is survived by daughter Wendy (Jimmy) Salyer, grandchildren John Michael Salyer and Annabelle Salyer, siblings Terry Young, Jimmy Young, and Frieda Hackler, nieces Robin Johnson, Danielle Phares, Aleshia Hackler, and nephew Devin Young.
She is preceded in death by husband Johnny Shutters, mother Patsy Young, and father and stepmother Morgan and Eva Young.
