Teresa Diane Turpen age 53 of Alexandria, died Sunday at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born June 24, 1966 in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Jerry Jenkins and Mildred Goolsby Jenkins.
She was a graduate of Dekalb County High School and a member of Round Lick Baptist Church. Diane was Office Manager at Family Eye-Med in Lebanon.
She is survived by her husband, James Turpen of Alexandria; sons, Cody Jenkins of Alexandria, Tyler (Gretchen) Jenkins of Lebanon and Dylan McCoy of Waycross, GA; grandchildren, Nathaniel and David Jenkins and Alexis Marcum; sister, Melanie (John) Hobson of McMinnville; brother, Matthew Jenkins of Florida; and nephews, Jerry, Taylor and Avery Hobson.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Round Lick Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Patton and Bro. Doug Griswell officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and prior to services Thursday at the church. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
