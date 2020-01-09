Terry Edwards Manners, age 66, passed away Saturday January 4, 2020, in the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage Tenn.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther Frances Ann Manners and Sue Doris Mullins Harrell; wife, Debbie Ann Manners; and infant sister, Cindy Manners.
He is survived by sons, Chris (Sue Ann) Manners and Eric Manners; daughter, Leia Carter; sister, Vivian "Sissy" (Mike) Christian and half-sister, Mylisa Manners Halcomb; and 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Terry's passion in life was being a musician and playing the drums for many bands in the 1970s.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 11, at 3 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. in the Partlow Chapel.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
