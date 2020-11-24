Funeral services for Mr. Terry Hugh Ligon will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Pulley officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Wednesday from 11 a.m. until service at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Ligon, age 73, of Gladeville, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Quality Care.
Born December 10, 1946, in Gladeville, Tennessee, he is the son of the late Hugh Ellis Ligon and Evelyn Tripp Ligon. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School, where he was a member of the Blue Devil marching band, 4-H, and showed award winning dairy cattle, especially proud of Fancy, his grand champion Guernsey cow. He then graduated from the University of Tennessee. He was a member of Vine Baptist Church where he played the piano and organ for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Nancy Gay Ligon and a nephew, Craig Henley.
He is survived by two sisters, Joy Patty Henley and Anna Fay (Jay) Leeman; nephew, Scott (Gloria) Henley; and great-niece, Kayla Brooke Henley.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Quality Care. Active pallbearers will be Wayne Hall, Damien Boyd, Troy Smith, Joe Lane, Andy Willis, Clay Sanders, and Charles Ricketts.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff of Quality Care for their care for Terry.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142. www.ligonbobo.com.
