Terry Lee Bass, 60, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019.
Graveside service will be Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (at the funeral home) prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by father David Lee Bass, grandsons De'Anzio and Dequarius Apple, brothers David Milton Bass and Bobby F. Bass and sister Dolly Bass.
He is survived by children Loretta Denise Patterson, Orlando Devon Patterson, and Shantena Wade, grandchildren Dekailus Dillard, Deisis Dillard, and Shakita Davis; great grandchildren Ja'Kylan, Ansley, Landon, Elijah, Moriah, and Nevaeh; mother Emma Hancock Bass, sisters Montrea (Johnny) Freeman and Beverly Bass, aunts Kathleen (James) Cason, Billie Ann Strong, and Christine Beasley; uncle Eddie Maynard, Kutlay and Marilyn Hancock, and Carrie Mae Word, devoted longtime friend Betty Greer and many other relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.