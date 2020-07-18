Mr. Terry Wayne Reynolds, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away July 14, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was born in Wilson County, TN, the son of the late Raymond and Katherine Harmon Reynolds. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. He worked for the Tennessee Woolen Mills and retired from the Kenneth O. Lester Co.
He was preceded in death by grandson, Steven Wayne Reynolds Jr.; brother, Gene Reynolds; and two sisters, Cherry Russell and Kathy Irvin.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Poole Reynolds; two children, Teresa York and Steven Wayne (Joyce Reeves) Reynolds Sr.; two grandchildren, Nikolas Ryan Reynolds and Tyler Joseph York; two step-grandchildren, Kristen (Adam) Niblett and Kristina Kemp; three step-great-grandchildren, Audrey, Jackson and Asa Niblett; and brother, David (Louise) Reynolds.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.