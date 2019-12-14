Mrs. Thelma Hall Massey, age 94 of the Rome Community, passed away December 12, 2019.
A native of Geneva County, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late General F. Hall and Ava Moore Hall. She was a homemaker and member of Highland Heights Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Walter Leon Massey; granddaughter, Melinda Reynolds; three sisters and one brother.
She is survived by two children, Barbara Reynolds (Bobby) Cross, Randy (Susan) Massey; three grandchildren, Luann (Nicky) Stallings, Walter Max Massey, Mickela Massey; three great-grandchildren, Mendy (Chuck) Williams, Michelle (Isaac) Zuercher, Melissa (Matthew) Barnes; great-great-grandchild, Rylee Williams; and sister-in-law, Claudine Massey.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Stan Stevenson officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Walter Max Massey, Joe Allen Massey and Jim Massey, Chuck Williams, Isaac Zuercher, Matthew Barnes. Visitation is Saturday from 2-6 p.m. and Sunday from noon until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Childrens Research Hospital, Alive Hospice or Disabled Veterans.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
