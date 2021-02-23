Thelma Jean Stringer Gentry Lange, age 82, passed away Friday February 19, 2021 in Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted Living in Murfreesboro, TN surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Stringer and Dorothy Thomas Stringer; brothers, Charles Stringer, Jimmy Stringer and Lewis Stringer; husband and father of her son, Noel Edward Gentry Sr.; and second husband, Fredrick Lange.
She is survived by her son, Noel Edward “Eddie” Gentry Jr. and his wife Kelly; grandson and U.S. Navy Petty Officer Trey Gentry; brother, Arnold Ray Stringer and his wife Patricia; sisters, Brenda Stringer and Martha Cezeski; and special friend, Mabel Yarber.
She was a member of Berea Church of Christ, a Line Leader with Toshiba, and owned Cakes By Thelma.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 23, from noon until 2 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN. Funeral services will follow at the church at 2 p.m. Chaplain Allen Milton Stanley Sr. will officiate the service. Interment will be held in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
