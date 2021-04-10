Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Edward Gray will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Mull officiating. Interment will be at Laguardo Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday from 2-5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to service time at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Gray, age 87, of Laguardo, passed away April 7, 2021, at Mt. Juliet Health Care.
Born February 22, 1934, in Wilson County, he is the son of Robert Edward Gray and Eleanor Jane Burton Gray. He retired from Dupont where he worked 35 years, and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Edward Gray; stepson, Jeff Heflin; granddaughter, Ginger Suzanne Gray; sister, Ruth Jane (W. H.) James; brother, James Frank (Shirley) Gray; and brother-in-law, Joe Leath.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene Jones Gray; two sons, Donald Wayne (Tamyra) Gray and William Ronald (Donna) Gray; two sisters, Peggy E. Leath and Doris (David) McWilliams; brother, Ralph Donald (Margaret) Gray; grandchildren, Zachary Dylan Gray, Jonathan Taylor Gray, Jeffery Tanner Gray, Jacob Hunter Gray, Jennifer Holly Gray, Jessica Haley Gray, and Gina Gray; two great-granddaughters, Marley and Nora Gray; two stepdaughters, Cindy (Jerry) Apple and Celia (Timmy) Gulley; three step-grandchildren, Crystal Martin, Brandy Smith, and Shane Gulley; and six step-great-grandchildren, Aspen, Kennedy and Monroe Martin, Madeline and Owen Smith, and Alissah Gulley.
Pallbearers will be Zachary and Taylor Gray, Shane Gulley, Josh Martin, and Hunter and Tanner Gray.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
