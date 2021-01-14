Thomas Hudson Givens, age 87, was born October 9, 1933 in Lascassas, Wilson County, TN. He died January 2, 2021 from COVID-19.
He was preceded in death by his mother Joe Della Hudson Givens; father, Jesse Franklin Givens; stepmother Pauline T. Givens; and wife Mara Gremo Givens.
He is survived by his brother, George David Givens (Ruth) of Lebanon, TN; sister, Frankie Givens Floyd (Jim) of Sparta, TN; stepsister, Martha Tribble Slayton of Davenport, FL; nieces Angela Floyd Alley (Terry) of Sparta, TN, and Rebecca Floyd Reeves (Derek) of Hixson, TN; great niece, Kathryn Givens of Houston, TX; and great nephew, Jared Givens (Katie) of Lebanon, TN.
He graduated from Lebanon High School, class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force, serving most of his time in Japan. After his service, he attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, graduating in 1961. He was editor of UT yearbook and past president of his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon. His career as a transportation and logistics specialist took him to several corporations including L&N Railroad, Park Davis Drug, and Pirelli Tire and Cable.
Tom was very civic minded. He was named Junior Achiever of S.E. Michigan, served the United Givers Fund, certified member of American Society of Transportation and Logistics, and an active member and past president of the Greenwood, SC, Sertoma Club. He served since 1975 until dementia took over in 2019. Sertoma is an acronym for service to mankind founded in 1912. He was of the Unitarian Christianity belief.
He and his wife Mara were a fun-loving couple who loved to travel, play tennis, and host parties. Tom always had a pleasant demeaner until the end. The nurses of his final eight days loved him and said he was pleasantly confused up to his last breath. Sadly, missed by all who knew him.
In honor of Mr. Givens wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service is being planned for the spring.
Hunter Funeral Home, Sparta, TN, 931-836-3211.
