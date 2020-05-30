Thomas Monroe Hicks, age 86, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Mr. Hicks was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Jo Ann Hicks; his parents, Ada and Ewin Hicks; three sons, Randall Lee Hicks, Robert T. Hicks and David Bryan Thompson; and three sisters, Ruby Johnson, Virginia Atnip and Jean Hicks.
He is survived by seven children, Betty Prater and husband, Danny of Liberty, Christy Tisdale and husband, Lynn of Gordonsville, Jimmy Thompson and wife, Jane of Louisville, KY, Joseph Hicks and wife, Misty of Lebanon, Brad Hicks and wife, Lisa of Portland, Dee Hicks of Watseka, Illinois, and Amy Hicks of Watertown; sister, Dorris Hullett of Manchester; brother, Bill Hicks of Georgia; his caregiver of many years, Leann Hicks of Watertown; 29 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Charles McKnight and family friend, Larry Finley officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. till service time on Saturday. Pallbearers are Brayden, Peyton and Tristin Hicks, Colton and Ryan Carr, Lee Copeland. Interment at Jones Hill Cemetery.
A life long carpenter he shared his trade, he loved children and family and never met a stranger.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
