Mr. Thomas Rye “Buddy” Street, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away September 9, 2021.
A native of Davidson County, he was the son of the late Thomas Rye Street Sr. and Virginia “Ginny” Sharpe Street.
He graduated from Madison High School and Tennessee Tech University. He was an engineer in the automotive industry, having worked for both Ford Motor Company and the Chrysler Corporation. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Wilda Gleaves Street; four children, Thomas III, Sandra, Kelly and Tracey; stepchildren, Tim (Maureen) Gies, Lynne (Randy) Schwandt, Chad (Michelle) Gleaves, and Josh Gleaves; step-grandchildren, Jenny (Garrett) Thompson, Timmy Gies (Amelia Thompson) and their son Jasper; Becca and Brian Schwandt, and Bridgette Gleaves.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, with Bro. Jon Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be 4:30-6 p.m. at the church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
