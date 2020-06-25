Services for Mrs. Tiffany Ducote Pruitt will be noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Gladeville Church of Christ with Bro. Jason Scott and Bro. Bill Speight officiating. Visitation will be Friday 2-8 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and Saturday from 10 a.m. until service at the church.
Mrs. Pruitt, age 45, of Lebanon, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
She was born December 25, 1974, in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was a homemaker and a member of Gladeville Church of Christ. She loved horses, and over the years coordinated many horse shows and events.
She is survived by her husband, James “Andy” Pruitt; three children, Stephanie Nicole (Dylan) Hasty; Perry Logan Hearn; and Robert Lane (Bree) Hearn; parents, Perry and Phyllis Deakins Ducote; two grandchildren, Tiffany Diana Rhea Hearn and Waylon Cole Hasty; two sisters, Terri (Wayne) Henley and Traci (Brian) Moore; and father-in-law, Bob Pruitt.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
