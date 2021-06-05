Tim Chaffin, age 51, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by aunt, Shelby Ann Jennings and cousins, David and Jonathan Cook.
Tim is survived by wife of 28 ½ years, Lori Shipper Chaffin; daughters, Erika (Nathan) Story and Lexy Chaffin; grandson and little buddy, Warner Ray Story; sister-in-law, Alicia (Rob) Moseley; sister, LeaAnn (Don) Behel and their children, Tyler Behel and Mackenzie (Sean) Smith; brother, Ron (Sharon) Chaffin and their son Alex (Jennifer) Chaffin; fathe- and mother-in-law, James Lowe (Joanne) Shipper and Sally (Jerry) Morse; brothers-in-law, Nathan and Clint Shipper; special friend, Annie Sue Patton; fur babies, Amzie and Ainsley; father, Lewis (Carolyn) Chaffin; mother, Faye Fite; and many other loving family and friends.
He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and a Senior Sales Manager for PWADC. He was a former member of the Board of Trustees of the TN Grocers Education Foundation and was presently a member of the Board of Directors for the TN Grocers and Convenience Store Association. He was also a die-hard Tennessee Vols fan.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Bro. Jon Ferguson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Warner Ray Story Youth Savings Account at Wilson Bank & Trust.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.