Mr. Harris, 29, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Private Service will be livestreamed via webcast. Interment will be at Rest Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by loving family and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 1330 Bluebird Road, 615-444-3117.
