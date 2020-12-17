Timothy L. Williams, age 63, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Frank and Geraldine Williams.
He is survived by children, Kaylyn (Matt) Manning and Dylan (Tabitha Wheeler) Williams; grandchildren, Ashton Cox and Lyla Manning; sisters, Patricia Park and Sally (Jerry) Morse; brother, Mike Williams; and a host of other family and friends.
There will be private family graveside services at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The American Heart Association or charity of choice.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.