Timothy McMillan Henley, age 62, died Aug. 2, 2021.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother Sara Henley, father Samuel M. Henley and brother Samuel A. Henley.
Tim was born Christmas Eve 1958 in Hialeah, FL. He grew up in Lebanon, TN and joined the U.S. Navy after graduation from Lebanon High School in 1976. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. After retirement, he worked as an electrician.
Tim is survived by his son Timothy Joshua Henley (Nichole), daughter Kearie Anne Henley, six grandchildren, and his fiancé, Sandra Kay Gould. He is also survived by his twin brother Michael Henley (Sabrina), of Clarksville, TN, and his sisters, Diane Staggs (Bobby) of Mt. Juliet, TN and Linda Hill (Michael) of Virginia Beach, VA, and his dog “Bud.”
Tim loved life, lived for the moment and did not worry about things he could not control. He was always smiling, kind, caring and willing to help anyone in need. Tim often shared fond memories of growing up in Gladeville and the Gladevlle Baptist Church, of which he was a member.
All the prayers and expressions of sympathy have been greatly appreciated.
Tim will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Suffolk, VA with Chaplain Chris Fosbach officiating.
A memorial service will be held at Gladeville Baptist Church, Gladeville, TN on September 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Mark Satterfield officiating.
