Timothy “Timbo” Johnson, of Watertown, passed away on April 21, 2021 at age 60.
The funeral service, conducted by Brother Jason Haskin, is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ryan Huffman, Alan Huffman, Sean Huffman, Allen Wade Cox, Manny Nogueira, Don (Bubba) Smith, David Brady, and Bubba Cantrell. Honorary Pallbearers are co-workers at WestRock. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Timothy Wade Johnson was born in Detroit, MI to Dorace Downs and William F. Johnson. He worked as a Machine Operator at WestRock. Mr. Johnson attended Temple Baptist. He enjoyed his horses, dogs, grandchildren, and anything mechanical.
He is preceded in death by father Rev. William Johnson, and siblings Sharon Hawkes, Susan Yount, Sheila Smith, and Darrell Johnson.
He is survived by mother Dorace Johnson; sister Belinda Cox; daughter Heather (Manny Nogueira) Johnson; stepchildren, Ryan Huffman, Alan (Jordan) Huffman, and Sean Huffman; grandchildren, Korbin Theragood, Zaidyn Frazer, and Malachi Huffman; wife Dora Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
