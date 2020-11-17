Graveside service for Timothy Wayne McClenon will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Pittmann Cemetery (Rocky Road). Walk through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
He is survived by a loving wife, children, sisters, brothers, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
