Brother Tom Henry passed away on December 3, 2020 at age 83.
Services, conducted by Dr. Gene Mims and Dr. Ben Graham, will be private. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Murfreesboro, TN. Pallbearers will be Evan Reavis, Reavis Ford, Jordan Hester, Chad Clay, Dr. Warren Rose, Bennie and Billy Nolen, and John Bryan. Honorary Pallbearers are Lynotte Moore, Corkie Cross, Sherwin Haney, Dr. Ron Hamm, Dave Christiano, Rick Uselton, and Jim Tracy.
Tom Henry was born in Abbeville, MS on November 2, 1937 to Lessie and William Earl Henry. Tom answered the call to preach the Word of God at 14 years of age. He went on to pastor Little Mount Baptist Church, Taylorsville KY, Grafenburg Baptist Church in Waddy, KY, Bashford Manor Baptist Church in Louisville, KY, First Baptist Church in Lebanon, TN, and Calvary Baptist Church in Shelbyville, TN. He was also the Family Pastor for Music City Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, TN. Tom was relentless in his desire to share the miracle of God’s love to everyone he met.
Brother Tom is survived by his wife of 39 years, JoAnn Henry; daughters Amy (Tim) Williams and Gretchen (David) Dvorak; grandsons Evan Reavis and Reavis (Margaret) Ford; granddaughter Lacey (Jordan) Hester; great-granddaughter Anna Scott Hester; sister Patsy Highland; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by daughter Cindy Reavis, parents, and brothers James Earl Henry and Harold O’Neal Henry.
The family would like to thank the doctors, medical staff, and caregivers of Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital for their wonderful support of our loved one and his family.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
