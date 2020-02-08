Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Bybee will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Interment will be at Conatser Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. and Monday after 9 a.m.
Mr. Bybee, age 68 of Lebanon, passed away February 6, 2020.
Born August 14, 1951, in Westmoreland, he is the son of the late Silas and Lillian Williams Bybee. He was a logger and a farmer. He was a Baptist.
He is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Mary Denson; four sons, Leslie (Bernice) Denson, Billy (Teresa Ann) Denson Sr., Ellis (Teresa G.) Denson, and Howard (Kathy) Denson; daughter, Nannette (Robert) Martin; three brothers, James Ray, Billy Wayne and Silas Bybee Jr.; two sisters, Bernice Denson and Sue Loftis; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Debbie Pare’, Jerry McFarland, Sgt. Don Witherspoon, Dr. Roger McKinney, Mike Sircy, and Bobby Barnes.
Active pallbearers will be Bubba Denson, Jason Denson, Robert Martin, Silas Denson, Corey Neal, Daylan Murphy, Chris Biggs, Chris Burns, and Alan Word.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Wilson County Sheriffs’ Dept., SCAN, and to Avalon Hospice for all they have done for Tommy.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
