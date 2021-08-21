Tommy Savage passed away on Aug. 18, 2021 at age 62. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Wayne Malone is 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, followed by interment in Bethlehem Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.
Tommy Edward Savage was born in Lebanon, TN to Dorothy Manion and Wavie Savage. He married Frances Brown in 1997.
Mr. Savage was a member of Rome Baptist Church and worked in maintenance for Parker Seals. He enjoyed welding, being with his animals, and tinkering with his CB radio.
Mr. Savage is survived by his wife of 24 years, Frances Brown Savage; children, Chris (Leslie) Savage and Ashley Savage; stepchildren, Daniel Johnson and Mark (Courtney) Johnson; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Jimmy Savage, Belinda (Roger) Williams, Charles (Patricia) Savage, and Patrick (JoAnn) Savage.
He is preceded in death by parents and stepson Lester Johnson.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.