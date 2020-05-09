Tonya Michelle Martin unexpectedly passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 47.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sara Jane (Helms) Martin; her father, William Owen Martin; and her sister, Tiffany Dawn Martin.
She is survived by her sisters, Jennifer (Sam) Maples and P.J. Martin; her son, Michael Craig Martin; her daughter, Sara Tiffany Martin; her grandsons, Samuel, William and Mathew; and her nephews, Trey King and Dallas and Wyatt Maples.
Tonya resided in Murfreesboro, TN and was a Titans and Predators fan. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She possessed a caring and giving spirit and will truly be missed.
She will be buried at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. A memorial in her honor will be held at a later date.
