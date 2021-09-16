Travis Dakota Fennessey, age 21, of Gladeville, passed away Monday, September 13th, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Bill Fennessey.
Travis is survived by his father, Jeff (Karen) Fennessey and mother, Kathleen McCoin; paternal grandmother, Marian Fennessey; maternal grandparents, Bobby Dan and Kay McCoin; fiancé, Reyna Claps; aunts, Linda (Troy) Smith, Audrey (Mickey) Crowder, and Carol (Ronnie) Combs; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Travis attended Wilson Central High School and had a love for custom trucks. He was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying duck hunting and fishing, as well as a friend to everyone.
Visitation for Travis will be held Thursday, September 16th from 3-7 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, in Lebanon. A Celebration of Life Service will be held following visitation, at 7 p.m., with Brother Robert Spickard officiating.
In lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation, 5000 Linbar Drive, Ste 275, Nashville, TN 37211, or The Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
