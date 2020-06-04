Travis Counts passed away on June 1, 2020 at age 47. The Graveside Service will be private.
Mr. Counts was a manager at Kroger and a member of Cornerstone Baptist.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Stephany Neal Counts; children Jessica (Dean) Hogan and Dakota Counts; stepson John (Kourtney) Bennett; parents Jimmy and Kathy Counts; and grandchildren Makenzie Carrigan and Madison Hogan.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Hazel and Arthur Winfree and Thomas and Daisy Counts.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.