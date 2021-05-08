Uel David “John” Whitehead, age 70, of Watertown, died Thursday morning, May 6, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Sept. 24, 1950, he was the son of the late Uel Brad Whitehead and Margie Napier Whitehead. John was a graduate of Gordonsville High School and a former Marine. He was a master mechanic for Hertz Equipment.
John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Brenda Johnson Whitehead; sons, Scott (Greta Robertson) Whitehead of Lebanon and Josh (Anna) Whitehead of Louisville, TN; grandchildren, Draven Whitehead, Magnolia and June Whitehead; and sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation with the family will be from noon till 5 p.m. Saturday.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
